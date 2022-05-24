Post News
News at a Glance
24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The police in Edo state has arrested a 27-year-old man, John Aipoh, for allegedly killing his 24-year-old lover, Precious Ikpikhumi, after she called off their four-year relationship.
&nbs
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
Man kills lover for calling off relationship in Edo
News Break:
Man Kills Lover For Ending Relationship
Naija News:
27-Year-Old Man Kills Lover For Calling Off Relationship In Edo
Within Nigeria:
24-year-old undergraduate killed by lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos)
Tori News:
24-year-old Undergraduate Strangled To Death By Her Lover In Benin After She Ended Their Relationship (Photos)
More Picks
1
Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Boko Haram insurgents kill six ISWAP members during rival clash in Borno -
The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
3
''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
CBN unexpectedly raises interest rate to 13%, the first hike in almost 6 years -
YNaija,
1 hour ago
5
No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU -
Nigerian Pilot,
23 hours ago
6
I might be the most influential black woman on Twitter – DJ Cuppy to Musk -
Correct NG,
18 hours ago
7
Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
8
YouTube Announce The Biggest Artists For Africa Day Concert 2022 | SEE FULL LIST -
Not Just OK,
20 hours ago
9
Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age -
Independent,
23 hours ago
10
NNPC, Sahara Group invest $300m in gas carriers to drive clean energy access in Africa -
The Eagle Online,
24 hours ago
