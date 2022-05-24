Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PWDs set to sue INEC if excluded from electoral process — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - As the June 18 Governorship election draws near in Ekiti State, Persons With Disabilities, (PWDs) have threatened to sue INEC if they are not included in the electoral process.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PWDs set to sue INEC if excluded from electoral process The Guardian:
PWDs set to sue INEC if excluded from electoral process
PWDs set to sue INEC if excluded from electoral process News Diary Online:
PWDs set to sue INEC if excluded from electoral process
PWDs Set To Sue INEC If Excluded From Electoral Process The Street Journal:
PWDs Set To Sue INEC If Excluded From Electoral Process
PWDs threaten to sue INEC if excluded from electoral process Daily Nigerian:
PWDs threaten to sue INEC if excluded from electoral process
PWDs threaten to sue INEC if excluded from electoral process News Breakers:
PWDs threaten to sue INEC if excluded from electoral process


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Headies list: He go scatter Atlanta, reactions as Portable bags two nominations - Legit, 3 hours ago
3 ''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 No treatment for Monkeypox, NCDC warns - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 I might be the most influential black woman on Twitter – DJ Cuppy to Musk - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
6 More monkeypox cases expected as WHO says no evidence virus has mutated - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
7 I am under hostage- Okorocha speaks as EFCC lays siege at his Abuja residence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Charly Boy, others protest against jungle justice on late Deborah Samuel - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 2023: House of Reps postpones resumption to June 7 - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info