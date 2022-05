Davido CKay Yemi Alade And More Set To Perform At Africa Day Concert The Street Journal - By Chinelo Eze 24 May 2022 | 9:22 am D’banj, Davido, CKay, Yemi Alade, Reekado Banks, and Mayorkun are among the artists from five countries who will play at the third edition of the Africa Day Concert, according to YouTube. This year’s performance ...



