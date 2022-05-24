Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Harambee Stars of Kenya and the Warriors of Zimbabwe will not participate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after they were expelled by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) d

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CAF expels Kenya, Zimbabwe from AFCON 2023 qualifiers Daily Post:
CAF expels Kenya, Zimbabwe from AFCON 2023 qualifiers
CAF Expels Kenya, Zimbabwe From AFCON 2023 Qualifiers The Trent:
CAF Expels Kenya, Zimbabwe From AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
CAF expels Kenya, Zimbabwe from AFCON 2023 qualifiers Nigerian Eye:
CAF expels Kenya, Zimbabwe from AFCON 2023 qualifiers
CAF Expels Kenya, Zimbabwe From AFCON 2023 Qualifiers TV360 Nigeria:
CAF Expels Kenya, Zimbabwe From AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
Football body, CAF disqualifies Kenya, Zimbabwe from AFCON 2023 tournament over political interference The Street Journal:
Football body, CAF disqualifies Kenya, Zimbabwe from AFCON 2023 tournament over political interference
CAF disqualifies Kenya and Zimbabwe from participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The News Chronicle:
CAF disqualifies Kenya and Zimbabwe from participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
CAF expels Kenya, Zimbabwe from AFCON 2023 qualifiers Within Nigeria:
CAF expels Kenya, Zimbabwe from AFCON 2023 qualifiers


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Headies list: He go scatter Atlanta, reactions as Portable bags two nominations - Legit, 3 hours ago
3 ''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 No treatment for Monkeypox, NCDC warns - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 I might be the most influential black woman on Twitter – DJ Cuppy to Musk - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
6 More monkeypox cases expected as WHO says no evidence virus has mutated - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
7 I am under hostage- Okorocha speaks as EFCC lays siege at his Abuja residence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Charly Boy, others protest against jungle justice on late Deborah Samuel - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 2023: House of Reps postpones resumption to June 7 - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info