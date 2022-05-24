Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police confirm release of cleric, son 3 days after kidnap
News photo Vanguard News  - The Police in Ondo State on Tuesday confirmed the release of a cleric, Venerable Olu Obanla and his son, who were kidnapped

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police Confirm Release Of Cleric, Son 3 Days After Kidnap Independent:
Police Confirm Release Of Cleric, Son 3 Days After Kidnap
Police confirm release of Ondo cleric, son three days after kidnap The Street Journal:
Police confirm release of Ondo cleric, son three days after kidnap
Police confirm release of cleric, son three days after kidnap The Eagle Online:
Police confirm release of cleric, son three days after kidnap
Police confirm release of cleric, son 3 days after kidnap News Diary Online:
Police confirm release of cleric, son 3 days after kidnap
Police confirm release of cleric, son 3 days after kidnap — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Police confirm release of cleric, son 3 days after kidnap — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 I am under hostage- Okorocha speaks as EFCC lays siege at his Abuja residence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 ''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 I might be the most influential black woman on Twitter – DJ Cuppy to Musk - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
5 More monkeypox cases expected as WHO says no evidence virus has mutated - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
6 24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 I was arrested in Dubai for illegal filming, not smoking - Tonto Dikeh - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 He was pained: Bobrisky's ex-PA opens up on cause of fight with Tonto Dikeh - Legit, 5 hours ago
9 How Police Officers Stormed My House To Make An Arrest After My Fight With Tonto – Kemi Olunloyo Spills - Bukas Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball - Leadership, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info