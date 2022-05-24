Police confirm release of cleric, son 3 days after kidnap

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
I am under hostage- Okorocha speaks as EFCC lays siege at his Abuja residence - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
3
|
''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
4
|
I might be the most influential black woman on Twitter – DJ Cuppy to Musk - Correct NG,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
More monkeypox cases expected as WHO says no evidence virus has mutated - The Guardian,
14 hours ago
|
6
|
24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
7
|
I was arrested in Dubai for illegal filming, not smoking - Tonto Dikeh - Daily Post,
10 hours ago
|
8
|
He was pained: Bobrisky's ex-PA opens up on cause of fight with Tonto Dikeh - Legit,
5 hours ago
|
9
|
How Police Officers Stormed My House To Make An Arrest After My Fight With Tonto – Kemi Olunloyo Spills - Bukas Blog,
12 hours ago
|
10
|
Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball - Leadership,
4 hours ago