Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN unexpectedly raises interest rate to 13%, the first hike in almost 6 years
YNaija  - The policy-setting committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has voted to raise the monetary policy rate (MPR), which ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN raises interest rate to 13.5% The Punch:
CBN raises interest rate to 13.5%
To Tame Inflation, CBN Raises Official Interest Rate To 13% Leadership:
To Tame Inflation, CBN Raises Official Interest Rate To 13%
CBN increases interest rate to 13.5% The Nation:
CBN increases interest rate to 13.5%
CBN Raises Interest Rate to 13% This Day:
CBN Raises Interest Rate to 13%
Nigeria Premium Times:
Nigeria's central bank raises interest rate from 11.5% to 13%
For first time in 2 years, CBN hikes rate to 13% Business Day:
For first time in 2 years, CBN hikes rate to 13%
Ghana raises interest rate again as inflation climbs News Wire NGR:
Ghana raises interest rate again as inflation climbs
CBN raises benchmark interest rate to 13% TV360 Nigeria:
CBN raises benchmark interest rate to 13%
Africa News:
Ghana increases interest rates again as inflation keep rising
Skytrend News:
CBN raises benchmark interest rate to 13% — first time in over two years
CBN Increases Interest Rate to 13.5% Tori News:
CBN Increases Interest Rate to 13.5%
CBN raises interest rate for first time in over two years to 13% - CoreTV News Core TV News:
CBN raises interest rate for first time in over two years to 13% - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Boko Haram insurgents kill six ISWAP members during rival clash in Borno - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
3 ''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 CBN unexpectedly raises interest rate to 13%, the first hike in almost 6 years - YNaija, 1 hour ago
5 No Plans To Suspend Strike – NASU - Nigerian Pilot, 23 hours ago
6 I might be the most influential black woman on Twitter – DJ Cuppy to Musk - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
7 Ruling APC Fixes New Dates To Screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 YouTube Announce The Biggest Artists For Africa Day Concert 2022 | SEE FULL LIST - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
9 Supreme Court Bench: Body Of SANs Reject Calls For Upward Review Of Retirement Age - Independent, 23 hours ago
10 NNPC, Sahara Group invest $300m in gas carriers to drive clean energy access in Africa - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info