News at a Glance
Baba Fryo hints on new single release
The Nation
- Veteran musician, Friday Igwe, popularly known as “Baba Fryo”, on Tuesday said his new single titled, “Show Love”, would be released before the end of the year.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Baba Fryo hints on new single release
The Punch:
Baba Fryo to release second song in 20 years
Premium Times:
Baba Fryo to drop new single after 20-year-hiatus
Independent:
Baba Fryo Set To Release Second sSong In 20 Years
PM News:
Baba Fryo hints on new single release - P.M. News
Infotrust News:
Baba Fryo To Release Second Song In 20 Years
News Breakers:
Baba Fryo to release second song in 20 years
More Picks
1
''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
I was arrested in Dubai for illegal filming, not smoking - Tonto Dikeh -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
3
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball -
Leadership,
10 hours ago
5
More monkeypox cases expected as WHO says no evidence virus has mutated -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
6
Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations -
Pulse Nigeria,
13 hours ago
8
24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
Oladiji and the fresh fervour for FUTA -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
10
TikTok Star; Oscar Brown Reportedly Dies After Friend Poisoned Him -
Too Xclusive,
10 hours ago
