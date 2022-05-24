Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Tems, Portable Nominated for Headies [See full list]

|
1
|
''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
2
|
I might be the most influential black woman on Twitter – DJ Cuppy to Musk - Correct NG,
24 hours ago
|
3
|
I was arrested in Dubai for illegal filming, not smoking - Tonto Dikeh - Daily Post,
11 hours ago
|
4
|
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
5
|
More monkeypox cases expected as WHO says no evidence virus has mutated - The Guardian,
15 hours ago
|
6
|
24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
7
|
TikTok Star; Oscar Brown Reportedly Dies After Friend Poisoned Him - Too Xclusive,
6 hours ago
|
8
|
He was pained: Bobrisky's ex-PA opens up on cause of fight with Tonto Dikeh - Legit,
7 hours ago
|
9
|
How Police Officers Stormed My House To Make An Arrest After My Fight With Tonto – Kemi Olunloyo Spills - Bukas Blog,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
"The wife of a king" – Yul Edochie storms his first and second wife's Instagram page to rain praises on them - Gist Reel,
13 hours ago