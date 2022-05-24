Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Terrorists killed 1,454 farmers, forced many out of farms in Katsina ― MAAN Chairman
Terrorists killed 1,454 farmers, forced many out of farms in Katsina ― MAAN Chairman

The Chairman of Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria (MAAN), Katsina State Chapter, Lawal Garba has said that its members in the state ...

23 hours ago
Terrorists kill 15 farmers in Katsina 2 days after Borno attack Legit:
Terrorists kill 15 farmers in Katsina 2 days after Borno attack
Terrorists Invade Communities, Kill 15 Farmers In Buhari’s Home State Sahara Reporters:
Terrorists Invade Communities, Kill 15 Farmers In Buhari’s Home State
Police tighten security as terrorists kill 12 in Katsina The Punch:
Police tighten security as terrorists kill 12 in Katsina
Terrorists kill 12 villagers in Jibia Katsina The Nation:
Terrorists kill 12 villagers in Jibia Katsina
Terrorists kill 65 farmers, others in Katsina, Borno attacks Daily Trust:
Terrorists kill 65 farmers, others in Katsina, Borno attacks
Terrorists Massacre 45 Farmers In Borno Fresh Attack Leadership:
Terrorists Massacre 45 Farmers In Borno Fresh Attack


