Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Adam Namadi, son of former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, has allegeedly asked delegates to refund the N2 million each he gave to them just before the party primaries in Kaduna North Federal Co
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Drama as Namadi Sambo’s son asks delegates to return his money after losing PDP ticket
Legit:
Trouble for PDP delegates as former vice president's son asks for refund after losing primary election
The Eagle Online:
Drama as Namadi Sambo’s son asks delegates to return his money after losing PDP ticket
The Street Journal:
Ex-vice president’s son, Namadi demands refund from delegates after losing PDP ticket
Olajide TV:
Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo’s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket
Tunde Ednut:
Drama as Namadi Sambo’s son asks delegates to return his money after losing PDP ticket
Within Nigeria:
Drama as Namadi Sambo’s son asks delegates to return his money after losing PDP ticket
Newsmakers:
Drama as Namadi Sambo’s Son Asks Delegates to Return His Money after Losing PDP Ticket
Tori News:
Namadi Sambo's Son Asks Delegates To Return N2 Million Each He Gave Them After Losing PDP Election
