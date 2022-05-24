Post News
News at a Glance
Siege: EFCC has stopped me from going for APC presidential screening, says Okorocha
Vanguard News
- Former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has....
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
'Allow me go for presidential screening' -- Okorocha pleads amid EFCC siege on his home
Daily Trust:
EFCC blocking me from presidential screening, Okorocha cries out
Premium Times:
EFCC siege is ploy to prevent my APC presidential screening - Okorocha
Naija Loaded:
EFCC Blocking Me From Presidential Screening, Okorocha Cries Out
The Trent:
EFCC Stopped Me From Attending APC Presidential Screening - Okorocha
Pulse Nigeria:
EFCC stops Senator Okorocha from attending APC presidential screening
The Street Journal:
Okorocha raises alarm, says EFCC stopping him from attending APC presidential screening
News Breakers:
EFCC Stopped Me From Attending APC Presidential Screening – Okorocha
Politics Nigeria:
EFCC blocking me from APC Presidential Screening – Okorocha
More Picks
1
18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Gang up against me unimaginable - Dino Melaye says as he loses PDP ticket -
Legit,
33 mins ago
3
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
5
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Fatima: Fani-Kayode reacts to killing of pregnant woman, four children in South-East -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
8
EFCC operatives surround Okorocha's Abuja residence as corruption probe intensifies -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
9
Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
