TikTok Star; Oscar Brown Reportedly Dies After Friend Poisoned Him
News photo Too Xclusive  - A Nigerian TikTok star, identified as Oscar Brown has reportedly died after getting poisoned by one of his friends. The news of Oscar’s death hit social media platforms following posts by his other friends.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Headies list: He go scatter Atlanta, reactions as Portable bags two nominations - Legit, 3 hours ago
3 ''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 No treatment for Monkeypox, NCDC warns - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 I might be the most influential black woman on Twitter – DJ Cuppy to Musk - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
6 More monkeypox cases expected as WHO says no evidence virus has mutated - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
7 I am under hostage- Okorocha speaks as EFCC lays siege at his Abuja residence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Charly Boy, others protest against jungle justice on late Deborah Samuel - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 2023: House of Reps postpones resumption to June 7 - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
