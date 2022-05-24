Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball
Leadership
- The federal government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has appointed a 10-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) to run Nigeria’s basketball.
36 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
FG appoints Interim Committee to oversee Nigeria Basketball
The Guardian:
Nzekwu heads basketball’s interim management committee
Premium Times:
Interim Management Committee named to oversee Nigeria Basketball
Ripples Nigeria:
FG appoints committee to oversee basketball, insists on two-year int'l ban
Prompt News:
FG sets up committee to oversee basketball
The Street Journal:
Nzekwu Heads Basketball’s Interim Management Committee
The Will:
Sports Ministry Sets Up Committee To Oversee Basketball Development
News Breakers:
Nzekwu heads basketball’s interim management committee
More Picks
1
Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
I might be the most influential black woman on Twitter – DJ Cuppy to Musk -
Correct NG,
19 hours ago
4
I am under hostage- Okorocha speaks as EFCC lays siege at his Abuja residence -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
36 mins ago
5
PHOTOS: Charly Boy, others protest against jungle justice on late Deborah Samuel -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
6
2023: House of Reps postpones resumption to June 7 -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
YouTube Announce The Biggest Artists For Africa Day Concert 2022 | SEE FULL LIST -
Not Just OK,
22 hours ago
9
Manchester City star, Benjamin Mendy pleads not guilty to sex offences, denies seven charges of rape against six women -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
National Assembly determined to support judiciary to discharge mandate ― Lawan -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...