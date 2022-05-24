Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“A lot of us in the entertainment industry need therapy” – Actor, Kunle Remi
Yaba Left Online
- Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has said that a lot of people in the Nigerian entertainment industry need therapy.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
A lot of entertainers need therapy — Actor Kunle Remi
Ripples Nigeria:
Actor Kunle Remi urges entertainers to undergo therapy
Top Naija:
Why many of us in these industry need therapy – Actor Kunle Remi spills
Naija Parrot:
“A lot of us in the entertainment industry need therapy” – Actor, Kunle Remi
See Naija:
A lot of us in the entertainment industry need therapy – Actor, Kunle Remi
Glamsquad Magazine:
Many of us in the entertainment industry need therapy – Actor Kunle Remi breaks silence
Kemi Filani Blog:
Why many of us in the entertainment industry need therapy – Actor Kunle Remi
More Picks
1
''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
I might be the most influential black woman on Twitter – DJ Cuppy to Musk -
Correct NG,
24 hours ago
3
I was arrested in Dubai for illegal filming, not smoking - Tonto Dikeh -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
4
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
More monkeypox cases expected as WHO says no evidence virus has mutated -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
6
24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
TikTok Star; Oscar Brown Reportedly Dies After Friend Poisoned Him -
Too Xclusive,
6 hours ago
8
He was pained: Bobrisky's ex-PA opens up on cause of fight with Tonto Dikeh -
Legit,
7 hours ago
9
How Police Officers Stormed My House To Make An Arrest After My Fight With Tonto – Kemi Olunloyo Spills -
Bukas Blog,
14 hours ago
10
"The wife of a king" – Yul Edochie storms his first and second wife's Instagram page to rain praises on them -
Gist Reel,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...