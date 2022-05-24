Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"I know I worked for this" – Portable excited as he gets two nominations for 2022 Headies Award
Gist Reel
- Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has finally actualized his dream of making the Headies nominees list.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
"Headies don show love o," says singer Portable. The fast-rising artist, Portable has been nominated twice for the 2022 Headies Awards! Rookie Of The Year & Best Street-Hop Artiste categories.
Nigerian Tribune:
Portable gets 2022 Headies awards nomination
Too Xclusive:
Portable Reacts To His Double Nominations And First Ever Headies Recognition
Oyo Gist:
I Worked For This – Portable Reacts As He Gets Two Nominations For 2022 Headies Award
Mp3 Bullet:
Portable gets two nominations for 2022 Headies Awards
Gbextra Online Portal:
#15thHeadies: “Headies don show love” – Singer, Portable reacts as he bags two nominations for Headies Awards 2022
Glamsquad Magazine:
“I know I worked hard for this” – Portable reacts to Headies 2022 Award nominations
Tori News:
I Worked For This – Portable Reacts As He Gets Two Nominations For 2022 Headies Award
More Picks
1
Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Tems, Portable Nominated for Headies [See full list] -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
2
"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
21 hours ago
5
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
7
Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
9
EFCC operatives surround Okorocha's Abuja residence as corruption probe intensifies -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
10
No going back on Lagos Okada ban -Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...