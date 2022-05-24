Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wizkid, Ayra Starr & Brymo Bag highest nominations on 15th Headies Award
News photo GL Trends  - Wizkid, Ayra Starr, and Brymo received the most nominations for the 15th Headies awards. Most of the 2022 Headies Awards nominations have gone to Nigerian superstars Wizkid, Ayra Starr, and Brymo. The Headies Awards ceremony, which honors the best in ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

