Nigeria receives 4.4 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines from Spain
News photo News Wire NGR  - The Government of Spain has donated 4,400,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria. The Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Juan Sell, said during the handover of the vaccines to the National Primary Health Care Development ...

6 hours ago
