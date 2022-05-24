Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jamoh restates NIMASA’s commitment to ensuring effective pollution prevention, control
The Point  - Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Bashir Jamoh has restated the Agency’s commitment to ensuring effective pollution prevention and control in the Nigerian Maritime domain in order to continue to create an ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NIMASA reiterates commitment to effective pollution prevention, control Vanguard News:
NIMASA reiterates commitment to effective pollution prevention, control
NIMASA Committed To Marine Pollution Prevention – Jamoh Independent:
NIMASA Committed To Marine Pollution Prevention – Jamoh
NIMASA expresses commitment to marine pollution prevention EnviroNews Nigeria:
NIMASA expresses commitment to marine pollution prevention
NIMASA focusing on Marine Pollution Prevention—Jamoh Business Hilights:
NIMASA focusing on Marine Pollution Prevention—Jamoh
Maritime First Newspaper:
NIMASA: Our Focus is Marine Pollution Prevention- Jamoh


   More Picks
1 ''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 I was arrested in Dubai for illegal filming, not smoking - Tonto Dikeh - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball - Leadership, 13 hours ago
5 More monkeypox cases expected as WHO says no evidence virus has mutated - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 Headies 2022: Full list of nominees - The Nation, 10 hours ago
7 Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
9 24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Oladiji and the fresh fervour for FUTA - The Cable, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info