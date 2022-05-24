Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG approves data bank for Advanced Level (A-Level) certificates, JAMB discloses
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has approved the establishment of an Advanced Level (A Level) certificate data bank in the country.

 

This was disclosed by the Registrar of Joint Ad

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

JAMB: FG approves Advanced Level certificates data bank Daily Post:
JAMB: FG approves Advanced Level certificates data bank
Federal Government Approves Advanced Level Certificates Data Bank For JAMB Naija Loaded:
Federal Government Approves Advanced Level Certificates Data Bank For JAMB
FG Approves Establishment Of ‘A Level’ Data Bank The Will:
FG Approves Establishment Of ‘A Level’ Data Bank
JAMB: FG Approves Advanced Level Certificates Data Bank Screen Gist:
JAMB: FG Approves Advanced Level Certificates Data Bank
JAMB: FG To Establish Advanced Level Certificates Data Bank Naija News:
JAMB: FG To Establish Advanced Level Certificates Data Bank


   More Picks
1 Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 I am under hostage- Okorocha speaks as EFCC lays siege at his Abuja residence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 ''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 I might be the most influential black woman on Twitter – DJ Cuppy to Musk - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
5 More monkeypox cases expected as WHO says no evidence virus has mutated - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
6 24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 I was arrested in Dubai for illegal filming, not smoking - Tonto Dikeh - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 He was pained: Bobrisky's ex-PA opens up on cause of fight with Tonto Dikeh - Legit, 5 hours ago
9 How Police Officers Stormed My House To Make An Arrest After My Fight With Tonto – Kemi Olunloyo Spills - Bukas Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball - Leadership, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info