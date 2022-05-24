Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


At Least 12 Killed As Terrorists Attack Katsina Community
Channels Television  -   At least twelve people have been killed by terrorists at Gakurdi village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State. The terrorists were also said to have burnt a lot of farmlands belonging to the residents of the village during their early ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Terrorists attack Katsina community, kill 12 The Punch:
Terrorists attack Katsina community, kill 12
Terrorists kill 12 Jibia community residents in Katsina Vanguard News:
Terrorists kill 12 Jibia community residents in Katsina
12 persons killed as terrorists attack Jibia in Katsina Ripples Nigeria:
12 persons killed as terrorists attack Jibia in Katsina
Terrorists attack Katsina community, kill 12 The Eagle Online:
Terrorists attack Katsina community, kill 12
Terrorists attack Katsina community, kill 12 News Breakers:
Terrorists attack Katsina community, kill 12
Terrorists Attack Katsina Community, Kill 12 Fresh Reporters:
Terrorists Attack Katsina Community, Kill 12
Terrorists Storm Katsina Community, Kill Twelve, Burn Farmlands Naija News:
Terrorists Storm Katsina Community, Kill Twelve, Burn Farmlands
Terrorists on rampage, kill 40 in Borno, another 12 in Katsina community Nigerian Pilot:
Terrorists on rampage, kill 40 in Borno, another 12 in Katsina community


   More Picks
1 ''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 I was arrested in Dubai for illegal filming, not smoking - Tonto Dikeh - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Gunmen attack APC House of Reps aspirant in Kwara - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball - Leadership, 17 hours ago
7 EFCC operatives surround Okorocha's Abuja residence as corruption probe intensifies - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
8 Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
9 Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info