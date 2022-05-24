Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE
News Verge
- Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says the board remitted N27.2 billion from 2017 to date to the Federal Government’s coffers.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
JAMB remits N27.2 billion to FG coffers in five years
The Nation:
JAMB remitted N27.2bn in five years – Oloyede
The Sun:
JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date –Oloyede – The Sun Nigeria
Independent:
JAMB Remitted N27.2bn To FG Coffers From 2017 To Date — Oloyede
News Diary Online:
JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede
The Nigeria Lawyer:
JAMB Remits N27.2 Billion To FG Coffers In 5 Years
News Wire NGR:
JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date — Registrar
The Eagle Online:
JAMB remits N27.2bn to FG in six years
The Will:
JAMB Remitted N27.2bn To FG Coffers From 2017 To Date – Oloyede
Prompt News:
JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede
Naija News:
Jamb Remits 27.2 Billion To FG Coffers In Five Years
Republican Nigeria:
JAMB remitted N27.2bn in five years – Oloyede
Within Nigeria:
JAMB remits N27.2 billion to FG coffers in 5 years
More Picks
1
Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Tems, Portable Nominated for Headies [See full list] -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
2
"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
21 hours ago
5
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
7
Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
9
EFCC operatives surround Okorocha's Abuja residence as corruption probe intensifies -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
10
No going back on Lagos Okada ban -Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...