Tedros Ghebreyesus gets second term as WHO DG
News photo The Punch  - The World Health Organisation Member-States Tuesday re-elected Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus to serve a second five-year term as Director-General of the world’s leading public health agency.

15 hours ago
WHA75: Ghebreyesus re-elected as WHO director – general Premium Times:
WHA75: Ghebreyesus re-elected as WHO director – general
Tedros re-elected as WHO chief - P.M. News PM News:
Tedros re-elected as WHO chief - P.M. News
WHO re-elects Ghebreyesus as DG for second term News Breakers:
WHO re-elects Ghebreyesus as DG for second term
WHO Chief Tedros Reappointed To Second Five-year Term The New Diplomat:
WHO Chief Tedros Reappointed To Second Five-year Term
Tedros Ghebreyesus re-elected as WHO DG Within Nigeria:
Tedros Ghebreyesus re-elected as WHO DG


