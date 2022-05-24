Post News
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies »
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Two People Confirmed Dead From Tanker Explosion In Anambra
Sahara Reporters
- Two People Confirmed Dead From Tanker Explosion In Anambra
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
2 burnt to death in Anambra gas explosion
The Nation:
Two burnt to death in Anambra fire explosion
Daily Trust:
Tanker explosion: Two burnt to death in Anambra
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Two burnt to death as tanker explodes in Anambra
The Guardian:
Two people die in Anambra fire explosion
The Trent:
TRAGIC: 2 Burnt To Death In Tanker Explosion In Anambra
News Breakers:
Two People Confirmed Dead From Tanker Explosion In Anambra
More Picks
1
Regina Daniels reveals what Ned Nwoko did for his staff after winning the PDP Senatorial ticket in Delta -
The Info NG,
19 hours ago
2
18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Dr Philip Okwuada slumps after he lost House of Reps PDP primaries in Ika Delta State (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Christian Association Condemns Killing Of Pregnant Northern Woman, Children In Anambra, Says It’s Injury To All -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
6
JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
7
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu -
Daily Trust,
2 hours ago
9
Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
10
Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
