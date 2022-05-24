Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians React To The Killing Of Pregnant Woman, Children By Unknown Gunmen In Anambra State - RootsTV Nigeria
Following the killing of a pregnant woman identified as Fatimah, her three children and 6 other northerners by unknown gunmen ...

 Additional Sources

Fatima: Fani-Kayode reacts to killing of pregnant woman, four children in South-East Daily Post:
Governor Soludo condemns murder of pregnant woman and her four children in Anambra Linda Ikeji Blog:
MURIC pleads with northerners not to retaliate killing of pregnant woman, children in Anambra Ripples Nigeria:
Fatima: MURIC reacts to killing of pregnant Hausa woman, four children in Anambra Nigerian Eye:
Pregnant woman, 4 children, 6 others killed in Anambra as IPOB terrorists target Northerners — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Gov. Soludo condemns killing of woman, children, assures justice The Eagle Online:
CAN reacts to the murder of a pregnant woman along her four children by IPOP terrorists News Wire NGR:
Gov Soludo condemns killing of woman, children, assures justice Pulse Nigeria:
MURIC reacts to killing of pregnant Hausa woman,kids in Anambra The News Guru:
Pregnant woman, 4 children, 6 others killed in Anambra as IPOB terrorists target Northerners News Breakers:
You Are All Beasts - Fani-Kayode Fires Killers Of Heavily Pregnant Fatima, Children And Six Others Naija News:
Governor Soludo condemns murder of pregnant woman and her four children in Anambra Olajide TV:
Fatima: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Killing of Pregnant Woman, Four Children in South-East Tori News:
Femi Fani Kayode reacts to killing of Northern woman & her 4 children in Anambra state National Daily:
