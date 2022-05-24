Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Heavy shooting as EFCC operatives break into Okorocha’s residence
The Nation  - There is heavy gunshot at the residence of former Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha over attempt by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest him.

20 hours ago
1 Regina Daniels reveals what Ned Nwoko did for his staff after winning the PDP Senatorial ticket in Delta - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
2 18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 "If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Dr Philip Okwuada slumps after he lost House of Reps PDP primaries in Ika Delta State (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Christian Association Condemns Killing Of Pregnant Northern Woman, Children In Anambra, Says It’s Injury To All - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
7 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu - Daily Trust, 2 hours ago
9 Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
10 Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
