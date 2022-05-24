Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I know I worked for this: Portable says as he bags two Headies nominations
Legit
- Fast rising act Portable has taken to social media to react to the fact that he bagged not just one but two nominations for the 2022 Headies Award. Read more.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Portable reacts as he gets two nominations for 2022 Headies Award
Correct NG:
If Headies give any of my awards to anybody else there’ll be big problem – Portable warns
Pulse Nigeria:
Portable threatens whoever wins Headies award ahead of him
GQ Buzz:
Portable Reacts to The Headies Award Nomination
Naija on Point:
If Headies give any of my awards to anybody else there’ll be big problem – Portable warns
Silverbird TV:
2022 Headies: Portable Speaks After Getting Double Nominations
Talk Glitz:
Headies 2022: "I Must Win The Award Or Else..." - Portable Threatens Fellow Nominees In New Video
More Picks
1
Watch moment EFCC operatives broke into Senator Okorocha's residence through the ceiling before arresting him in Abuja (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Regina Daniels reveals what Ned Nwoko did for his staff after winning the PDP Senatorial ticket in Delta -
The Info NG,
20 hours ago
3
"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Dr Philip Okwuada slumps after he lost House of Reps PDP primaries in Ika Delta State (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
24 hours ago
6
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu -
Daily Trust,
3 hours ago
8
Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
9
Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Terrorists Release Another Video Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Including ‘Pakistan National’ -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
