Active shooter reported at Texas elementary school
Linda Ikeji Blog  - There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to the district.

 

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District asked people to stay away from th

4 hours ago
Channels Television:
Gunman Kills 15 At Texas Elementary School
Texas shooting: Fifteen killed in attack at US primary school Nigerian Tribune:
Texas shooting: Fifteen killed in attack at US primary school
14 Students, 1 Teacher Dead After Shooting At Texas Elementary School The Nigeria Lawyer:
14 Students, 1 Teacher Dead After Shooting At Texas Elementary School
14 students, one teacher killed in horrific shooting in Texas, gunman named - P.M. News PM News:
14 students, one teacher killed in horrific shooting in Texas, gunman named - P.M. News
14 children, 1 teacher killed in Texas school shooting: Governor News Breakers:
14 children, 1 teacher killed in Texas school shooting: Governor


1 ''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 I was arrested in Dubai for illegal filming, not smoking - Tonto Dikeh - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Strike: Varsity, Polytechnic, COE lecturers, to get N34bn minimum wage adjustment arrears ― FG - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball - Leadership, 8 hours ago
6 More monkeypox cases expected as WHO says no evidence virus has mutated - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
7 Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
9 24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Oladiji and the fresh fervour for FUTA - The Cable, 16 hours ago
