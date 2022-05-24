Post News
News at a Glance
INEC to partner ICPC to prosecute candidates with forged academic credentials
Peoples Gazette
- INEC said it was already collaborating with ICPC to prosecute candidates who submit fake or forged academic credentials.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Candidates with forged credentials will be prosecuted – INEC
Premium Times:
INEC to partner ICPC to prosecute candidates with forged academic credentials - Yakubu
Independent:
INEC, ICPC To Prosecute Candidates With Forged Academic Credentials
Prompt News:
INEC to partner ICPC to prosecute candidates with forged academic credentials -Yakubu
News Diary Online:
INEC will partner ICPC to prosecute candidates with forged academic credentials -Yakubu
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Candidates With Forged Credentials Will Be Prosecuted - INEC
1
''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
I was arrested in Dubai for illegal filming, not smoking - Tonto Dikeh -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
3
24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Gunmen attack APC House of Reps aspirant in Kwara -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
7
EFCC operatives surround Okorocha's Abuja residence as corruption probe intensifies -
Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
8
Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
9
Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations -
Pulse Nigeria,
21 hours ago
