News at a Glance
2023: FIRS seeks imposition of tax compliance as prerequisite for clearing political aspirants — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian
- The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, has recommended tax compliance as a prerequisite for clearing aspirants to contest elective positions.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
FIRS seeks tax compliance approval for holding political offices
Biz Watch Nigeria:
"Tax Compliance Should Be A Requirement For Political Aspirants" - FIRS
News Diary Online:
FIRS wants tax compliance as prerequisite for clearing political aspirants
News Breakers:
2023: FIRS seeks imposition of tax compliance as prerequisite for clearing political aspirants
Within Nigeria:
FIRS seeks tax compliance approval for holding political offices
NPO Reports:
FIRS wants Tax Compliance as Prerequisite for Clearing Political Aspirant
More Picks
1
Regina Daniels reveals what Ned Nwoko did for his staff after winning the PDP Senatorial ticket in Delta -
The Info NG,
23 hours ago
2
"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video -
Legit,
6 hours ago
5
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu -
Daily Trust,
6 hours ago
7
INEC to partner ICPC to prosecute candidates with forged academic credentials -
Peoples Gazette,
24 hours ago
8
Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
BON set to host The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards, officially unveils logo -
Legit,
23 hours ago
10
Heavy shooting as EFCC operatives break into Okorocha’s residence -
The Nation,
1 day ago
