2023: Gov. Ikpeazu emerges PDP candidate for Abia South
News photo Daily Post  - Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu on Tuesday picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest for Abia South Senatorial District seat in the 2023 general election. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Ikpeazu, the lone aspirant, emerged ...

News Credibility Score: 99%

