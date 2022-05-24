Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Watch moment EFCC operatives broke into Senator Okorocha's residence through the ceiling before arresting him in Abuja (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A video showing the moment EFCC operatives broke into the Abuja residence of Senator Rochas Okorocha through the ceiling before arresting him this evening May 24, has been shared online.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
At last, EFCC arrests Okorocha, ends siege to residence
The Nation:
VIDEO: Moment EFCC operatives broke into Okorocha’s home through the ceiling
Daily Post:
EFCC: Okorocha’s camp links arrest to APC presidential primary
Leadership:
VIDEO: EFCC operatives break into Senator Okorocha's residence before arresting him in Abuja, on Tuesday.
Daily Trust:
Why we lay siege to Okorocha’s Abuja house – EFCC
Channels Television:
Why We Are At Okorocha’s Residence – EFCC
Naija Loaded:
How EFCC Broke Into Rochas Okorocha’s House Through The Ceiling – Politics
TVC News:
EFCC Arrests Rochas Okorocha After Hours Of Siege
Independent:
EFCC Finally Arrests Okorocha After Seven-Hour Siege To Home
The Trent:
WATCH: Moment EFCC Broke Into Okorocha's House Through The Ceiling To Arrest Him
TV360 Nigeria:
After hours of faceoff, EFCC arrests Rochas Okorocha
Pulse Nigeria:
EFCC finally arrests Rochas Okorocha, hours after laying siege to his Abuja residence.
The Street Journal:
Finally, EFCC arrests Okorocha after hours of siege at his Abuja residence
News Wire NGR:
Why we stormed the residence of former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha - EFCC
The Nigeria Lawyer:
I’m Under Siege, Okorocha Cries Out As EFCC Barricades Abuja Residence
News Breakers:
WATCH: Moment EFCC Broke Into Okorocha’s House Through The Ceiling To Arrest Him
Ladun Liadi Blog:
After Hours Of Siege, EFCC Arrests Okorocha | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Investor King:
EFCC Finally Arrests Okorocha After Hours of Siege, Gives Reason | Investors King
Naija News:
Simon Ekpa Reacts To Okorocha’s Arrest By EFCC
More Picks
1
Watch moment EFCC operatives broke into Senator Okorocha's residence through the ceiling before arresting him in Abuja (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Regina Daniels reveals what Ned Nwoko did for his staff after winning the PDP Senatorial ticket in Delta -
The Info NG,
20 hours ago
3
"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Dr Philip Okwuada slumps after he lost House of Reps PDP primaries in Ika Delta State (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
24 hours ago
6
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu -
Daily Trust,
3 hours ago
8
Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
9
Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Terrorists Release Another Video Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Including ‘Pakistan National’ -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...