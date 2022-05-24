Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagosians Stuck In Traffic As Plane Crash-lands In Ikeja
News photo Biz Watch Nigeria  - Many Lagosians have been stuck in traffic, as a plane crash-lands in the Ikeja area of the state.
BizWatch Nigeria gathered that the plane of a yet-to-be-identified airline crash-lands with no casualty on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
At the time of ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Aircraft Crash-Lands On Busy Ikeja Road In Lagos The Trent:
Aircraft Crash-Lands On Busy Ikeja Road In Lagos
Plane Crash-Lands On Busy Lagos Road Independent:
Plane Crash-Lands On Busy Lagos Road
Panic In Lagos As Plane Crash-Lands On Road News Break:
Panic In Lagos As Plane Crash-Lands On Road
Plane crash-lands on busy Lagos road - P.M. News PM News:
Plane crash-lands on busy Lagos road - P.M. News
Huge Traffic As Plane Reportedly Crash Lands In Ikeja News Breakers:
Huge Traffic As Plane Reportedly Crash Lands In Ikeja
Huge Traffic As Plane Reportedly Crash Lands In Ikeja | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Huge Traffic As Plane Reportedly Crash Lands In Ikeja | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 ''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 I was arrested in Dubai for illegal filming, not smoking - Tonto Dikeh - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball - Leadership, 14 hours ago
5 Headies 2022: Full list of nominees - The Nation, 12 hours ago
6 Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
8 24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Oladiji and the fresh fervour for FUTA - The Cable, 22 hours ago
10 “A lot of us in the entertainment industry need therapy” – Actor, Kunle Remi - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info