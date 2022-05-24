Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits storm Katsina village, gun down 15 farmers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bandits have killed at least 15 farmers in Gakurdi village, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State. 

 

It was gathered that the victims were killed on Tuesday morning, M

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits gun down farmers in Katsina Daily Trust:
Bandits gun down farmers in Katsina
Tension as bandits gun down 15 farmers in Katsina Daily Post:
Tension as bandits gun down 15 farmers in Katsina
Bandits kill 12 farmers in Katsina attack Premium Times:
Bandits kill 12 farmers in Katsina attack
Bandits storm Katsina community, kill 15 farmers The Street Journal:
Bandits storm Katsina community, kill 15 farmers


   More Picks
1 ''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 I was arrested in Dubai for illegal filming, not smoking - Tonto Dikeh - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball - Leadership, 14 hours ago
5 Headies 2022: Full list of nominees - The Nation, 12 hours ago
6 Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
8 24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Oladiji and the fresh fervour for FUTA - The Cable, 22 hours ago
10 “A lot of us in the entertainment industry need therapy” – Actor, Kunle Remi - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info