Killings: Northerners not targeted, says Soludo as police reassure Anambra Hausa community of protection Daily Trust - Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has said northerners are not the target of killings in the state. He said this while reacting to the killing of a pregnant woman and her children by suspected militants of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).



