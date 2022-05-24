Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Killings: Northerners not targeted, says Soludo as police reassure Anambra Hausa community of protection
News photo Daily Trust  - Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has said northerners are not the target of killings in the state. He said this while reacting to the killing of a pregnant woman and her children by suspected militants of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Soludo denies religious killings in Anambra Daily Post:
Soludo denies religious killings in Anambra
Soludo dismisses claims on targetted killing of Northerners in Anambra Ripples Nigeria:
Soludo dismisses claims on targetted killing of Northerners in Anambra
There Is No Religious Killing In Anambra, Government Insists Independent:
There Is No Religious Killing In Anambra, Government Insists
There Is No Religious Killing In Anambra, Government Insists The Nigeria Lawyer:
There Is No Religious Killing In Anambra, Government Insists
There’s No Religious Killings In Anambra – Gov Soludo Slams Daily Trust Anaedo Online:
There’s No Religious Killings In Anambra – Gov Soludo Slams Daily Trust
Soludo denies religious killings in Anambra Within Nigeria:
Soludo denies religious killings in Anambra


   More Picks
1 ''I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me'' - Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 I was arrested in Dubai for illegal filming, not smoking - Tonto Dikeh - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball - Leadership, 10 hours ago
5 More monkeypox cases expected as WHO says no evidence virus has mutated - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
6 Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations - Pulse Nigeria, 13 hours ago
8 24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Oladiji and the fresh fervour for FUTA - The Cable, 18 hours ago
10 TikTok Star; Oscar Brown Reportedly Dies After Friend Poisoned Him - Too Xclusive, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info