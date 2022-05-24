Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Paul Play Dairo has called for fairness in Nigeria and warned that there may be no Nigeria in a few years time "if the marginalisation of Igbos continue".

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country” – Singer Paul Play Dairo writes Yaba Left Online:
“If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country” – Singer Paul Play Dairo writes
“If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country” Singer Paul Play Dairo warns Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country” Singer Paul Play Dairo warns
Paul “Play” Dairo warns against Igbo marginalisation Top Naija:
Paul “Play” Dairo warns against Igbo marginalisation
“If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country” – Singer Paul Play Dairo writes Olajide TV:
“If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country” – Singer Paul Play Dairo writes
“If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country” – Singer Paul Play Dairo writes Naija Parrot:
“If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country” – Singer Paul Play Dairo writes


   More Picks
1 Gunmen attack APC House of Reps aspirant in Kwara - Daily Post, 1 day ago
2 18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball - Leadership, 19 hours ago
6 EFCC operatives surround Okorocha's Abuja residence as corruption probe intensifies - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
7 Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
9 At Least 12 Killed As Terrorists Attack Katsina Community - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
10 “A lot of us in the entertainment industry need therapy” – Actor, Kunle Remi - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info