Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Paul Play Dairo has called for fairness in Nigeria and warned that there may be no Nigeria in a few years time "if the marginalisation of Igbos continue".
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country” – Singer Paul Play Dairo writes
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country” Singer Paul Play Dairo warns
Top Naija:
Paul “Play” Dairo warns against Igbo marginalisation
Olajide TV:
“If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country” – Singer Paul Play Dairo writes
Naija Parrot:
“If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country” – Singer Paul Play Dairo writes
