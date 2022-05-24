Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
No going back on Lagos Okada ban -Sanwo-Olu
The Punch
- No going back on Lagos Okada ban -Sanwo-Olu
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Peoples Gazette:
June 1 Deadline: No going back on Okada ban, says Lagos
Independent:
No Going Back On June 1 Okada Ban Deadline — Sanwo-Olu
Ripples Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu rules out reversal of Okada ban in Lagos
Prompt News:
Sanwo-Olu says no going back on banning okada from June 1
PM News:
Sanwo-Olu: No going back on June 1 banning of Okadas in six LGs - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Sanwo-Olu-Olu: No going back on June 1 ban on okada operation
News Break:
June 1: Sanwo-Olu Issues Final Warning On Okada Ban In Lagos
News Breakers:
Sanwo-Olu: No going back on June 1 banning of Okadas in six LGs
Within Nigeria:
We won't reverse Okada ban – Sanwo-Olu
More Picks
1
Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Tems, Portable Nominated for Headies [See full list] -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
2
"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
21 hours ago
5
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
7
Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
9
EFCC operatives surround Okorocha's Abuja residence as corruption probe intensifies -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
10
No going back on Lagos Okada ban -Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
