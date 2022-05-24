Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead
Linda Ikeji Blog
- 18-year-old high school student, Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother at her home before going to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde; San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday May 24, armed with a handgun and a
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
14 students, one teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting
Sahara Reporters:
14 Children, One Teacher Killed In US Primary School Shooting
Peoples Gazette:
Nineteen primary school children, two adults killed in Texas mass shooting
PM News:
Texas school shooting latest: Death toll hits 20 - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers at Texas elementary school shooting
Edujandon:
14 students, one teacher killed in horrific shooting in Texas
Within Nigeria:
Texas school shooting: Death toll hits 20
Newsmakers:
Death Toll in Texas Elementary School Shooting Rises to 19 ...
News Breakers:
14 Children, One Teacher Killed In US Primary School Shooting
NPO Reports:
18 Year Old Texas Gunman Shot Dead- Official
More Picks
1
Gunmen attack APC House of Reps aspirant in Kwara -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
2
18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
4
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball -
Leadership,
19 hours ago
6
EFCC operatives surround Okorocha's Abuja residence as corruption probe intensifies -
Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
7
Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations -
Pulse Nigeria,
22 hours ago
9
At Least 12 Killed As Terrorists Attack Katsina Community -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
10
“A lot of us in the entertainment industry need therapy” – Actor, Kunle Remi -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...