Dino Melaye crashes out in Kogi West PDP senatorial primary election, alleges gang up
News photo The Herald  - Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf popularly known as "TeeJay", the House of Representatives member representing Kabba-Buni/Ijumu Federal Constituency, on Tuesday defeated Sen. Dino Melaye, in the re-run election to pick Kogi West senatorial ticket on the platform of ...

2 hours ago
