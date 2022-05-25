Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cheque Slams The Headies For Snubbing Him Once Again
News photo Too Xclusive  - Nigerian Hip Hop artiste has slammed The Headies for not recognizing him in the rap category. He took to Twitter to rant after they unveiled the nominees’ list and once again he wasn’t recognized.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

"That’s why hip-hop has remained stagnant here" - Cheque reacts as Headies snubs him again Pulse Nigeria:
"That’s why hip-hop has remained stagnant here" - Cheque reacts as Headies snubs him again
Cheque Slams The Headies For Snubbing Him Once Again Tunde Ednut:
Cheque Slams The Headies For Snubbing Him Once Again
Cheque reacts as Headies snub him again GL Trends:
Cheque reacts as Headies snub him again
Cheque fumes as the Headies snub him again Mp3 Bullet:
Cheque fumes as the Headies snub him again
Cheque Blasts The Headies Award For Not Nominating Him Again This Year. Legit 9ja:
Cheque Blasts The Headies Award For Not Nominating Him Again This Year.


   More Picks
1 Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Tems, Portable Nominated for Headies [See full list] - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
2 "If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
5 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
7 Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball - Leadership, 22 hours ago
9 EFCC operatives surround Okorocha's Abuja residence as corruption probe intensifies - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
10 No going back on Lagos Okada ban -Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info