Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court to MC Oluomo, NURTW, others: don’t collect levies from non-members
News photo The Nation  - The Federal High Court, Lagos Division, Tuesday granted an application restraining a former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos branch, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, a.k.a.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court orders MC Oluomo and NURTW to stop levying non-union commercial drivers Linda Ikeji Blog:
Court orders MC Oluomo and NURTW to stop levying non-union commercial drivers
Court Bars Lagos Govt, MC Oluomo, Others from Collecting Union Levies This Day:
Court Bars Lagos Govt, MC Oluomo, Others from Collecting Union Levies
Lagos Agberos: Stop collection of levies from non-members - Court orders Mc Oluomo, NARTO, others Vanguard News:
Lagos Agberos: Stop collection of levies from non-members - Court orders Mc Oluomo, NARTO, others
Court Stops Oluomo, Others From Collecting Levies Independent:
Court Stops Oluomo, Others From Collecting Levies
Court Orders Mc Oluomo, NURTW, Others To Stop Collection Of Levies From Non-Members Inside Business Nigeria:
Court Orders Mc Oluomo, NURTW, Others To Stop Collection Of Levies From Non-Members
Court orders MC Oluomo, NURTW, others to stop levying non-union drivers - P.M. News PM News:
Court orders MC Oluomo, NURTW, others to stop levying non-union drivers - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Watch moment EFCC operatives broke into Senator Okorocha's residence through the ceiling before arresting him in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Regina Daniels reveals what Ned Nwoko did for his staff after winning the PDP Senatorial ticket in Delta - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
3 "If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Dr Philip Okwuada slumps after he lost House of Reps PDP primaries in Ika Delta State (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 24 hours ago
6 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu - Daily Trust, 3 hours ago
8 Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
9 Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Terrorists Release Another Video Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Including ‘Pakistan National’ - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info