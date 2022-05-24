Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Gunmen attack APC House of Reps aspirant in Kwara - Daily Post,
1 day ago
|
2
|
18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
3
|
24-year-old undergraduate killed by her lover in Benin City after she called off their relationship (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
|
4
|
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball - Leadership,
19 hours ago
|
6
|
EFCC operatives surround Okorocha's Abuja residence as corruption probe intensifies - Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
|
7
|
Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
8
|
Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations - Pulse Nigeria,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
At Least 12 Killed As Terrorists Attack Katsina Community - Channels Television,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
“A lot of us in the entertainment industry need therapy” – Actor, Kunle Remi - Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago