Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Namadi Sambo’s Son Admits Asking PDP Delegates To Refund N76million After Losing Kaduna Primaries, Says It’s For Accountability
Sahara Reporters  - Namadi Sambo’s Son Admits Asking PDP Delegates To Refund N76million After Losing Kaduna Primaries, Says It’s For Accountability

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ex VP Sambo’s son loses primary, allegedly request refund of money given to delegates Vanguard News:
Ex VP Sambo’s son loses primary, allegedly request refund of money given to delegates
2023: Aspirant confirms receiving refund from delegates after losing ticket Daily Post:
2023: Aspirant confirms receiving refund from delegates after losing ticket
Ex-VP Namadi Sambo Linda Ikeji Blog:
Ex-VP Namadi Sambo's son admits asking delegates to refund N75m given to them after he lost the primaries
Aspirants demand refund from delegates after losing PDP house of representative primary The Street Journal:
Aspirants demand refund from delegates after losing PDP house of representative primary
Namadi Sambo’s Son Admits Asking PDP Delegates To Refund N76million After Losing Kaduna Primaries, Says It’s For Accountability News Breakers:
Namadi Sambo’s Son Admits Asking PDP Delegates To Refund N76million After Losing Kaduna Primaries, Says It’s For Accountability
Ex-VP Namadi Sambo Tori News:
Ex-VP Namadi Sambo's Son Admits Asking Delegates to Refund N76m He Gave Them After Losing Primaries


   More Picks
1 Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 "If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video - Legit, 9 hours ago
4 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
6 IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Why Buhari can’t sack CBN Gov, Emefiele – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 “I’m left with nobody, they wiped out my entire family” – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks - Naija Parrot, 13 hours ago
9 Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Former Zamfara Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau Withdraws From Guber Race - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info