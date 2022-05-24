Post News
News at a Glance
Namadi Sambo’s Son Admits Asking PDP Delegates To Refund N76million After Losing Kaduna Primaries, Says It’s For Accountability
Sahara Reporters
- Namadi Sambo’s Son Admits Asking PDP Delegates To Refund N76million After Losing Kaduna Primaries, Says It’s For Accountability
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Ex VP Sambo’s son loses primary, allegedly request refund of money given to delegates
Daily Post:
2023: Aspirant confirms receiving refund from delegates after losing ticket
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Ex-VP Namadi Sambo's son admits asking delegates to refund N75m given to them after he lost the primaries
The Street Journal:
Aspirants demand refund from delegates after losing PDP house of representative primary
News Breakers:
Namadi Sambo’s Son Admits Asking PDP Delegates To Refund N76million After Losing Kaduna Primaries, Says It’s For Accountability
Tori News:
Ex-VP Namadi Sambo's Son Admits Asking Delegates to Refund N76m He Gave Them After Losing Primaries
More Picks
1
Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video -
Legit,
9 hours ago
4
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu -
Daily Trust,
10 hours ago
6
IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Why Buhari can’t sack CBN Gov, Emefiele – Aisha Yesufu -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
8
“I’m left with nobody, they wiped out my entire family” – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks -
Naija Parrot,
13 hours ago
9
Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Former Zamfara Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau Withdraws From Guber Race -
Channels Television,
10 hours ago
