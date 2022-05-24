Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man who lost House of Reps ticket in Kaduna recovers over N100 million from delegates using vigilantes and hunters - Shehu Sani
Linda Ikeji Blog  - An aspirant has allegedly recovered over N100m he gave to party delegates after he lost the House of Reps ticket in the just concluded party primaries in Kaduna State. 

 

Former se

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP aspirant recovers N100m from delegates using hunters, vigilante - Shehu Sani Legit:
PDP aspirant recovers N100m from delegates using hunters, vigilante - Shehu Sani
PDP primaries: Aspirant who lost has recovered N100m from delegates — Sen. Sani The Eagle Online:
PDP primaries: Aspirant who lost has recovered N100m from delegates — Sen. Sani
Man who lost House of Reps ticket in Kaduna recovers over N100 million from delegates using vigilantes and hunters - Shehu Sani Olajide TV:
Man who lost House of Reps ticket in Kaduna recovers over N100 million from delegates using vigilantes and hunters - Shehu Sani
2023: Man Recovers N100m From Delegates With Help Of Vigilantes After Losing News Breakers:
2023: Man Recovers N100m From Delegates With Help Of Vigilantes After Losing
2023: Man Recovers N100m From Delegates With Help Of Vigilantes After Losing | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
2023: Man Recovers N100m From Delegates With Help Of Vigilantes After Losing | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Man Who Lost House Of Reps Ticket In Kaduna Recovers Over N100 million From Delegates Using Vigilantes And Hunters - Shehu Sani Tori News:
Man Who Lost House Of Reps Ticket In Kaduna Recovers Over N100 million From Delegates Using Vigilantes And Hunters - Shehu Sani


   More Picks
1 Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Tems, Portable Nominated for Headies [See full list] - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
2 18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
4 AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball - Leadership, 20 hours ago
6 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 EFCC operatives surround Okorocha's Abuja residence as corruption probe intensifies - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
8 Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 No going back on Lagos Okada ban -Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info