News at a Glance
Man who lost House of Reps ticket in Kaduna recovers over N100 million from delegates using vigilantes and hunters - Shehu Sani
Linda Ikeji Blog
- An aspirant has allegedly recovered over N100m he gave to party delegates after he lost the House of Reps ticket in the just concluded party primaries in Kaduna State.
Former se
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
PDP aspirant recovers N100m from delegates using hunters, vigilante - Shehu Sani
The Eagle Online:
PDP primaries: Aspirant who lost has recovered N100m from delegates — Sen. Sani
Olajide TV:
Man who lost House of Reps ticket in Kaduna recovers over N100 million from delegates using vigilantes and hunters - Shehu Sani
News Breakers:
2023: Man Recovers N100m From Delegates With Help Of Vigilantes After Losing
Ladun Liadi Blog:
2023: Man Recovers N100m From Delegates With Help Of Vigilantes After Losing | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Man Who Lost House Of Reps Ticket In Kaduna Recovers Over N100 million From Delegates Using Vigilantes And Hunters - Shehu Sani
More Picks
1
Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Tems, Portable Nominated for Headies [See full list] -
Daily Trust,
22 hours ago
2
18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
4
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Expels Kenya and Zimbabwe for political interference -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Federal Govt Sets Up 10-man Interim Committee To Run Nigeria’s Basketball -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
6
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
EFCC operatives surround Okorocha's Abuja residence as corruption probe intensifies -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
8
Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
No going back on Lagos Okada ban -Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
10
Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
