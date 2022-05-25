I won’t eat – Mavin artiste, Magixx says after getting message from Wizkid Correct NG - Nigerian singer, Magixx has taken to social media to bask in the moment after receiving a message from award-winning Afrobeats singer, Wizkid. In the DM sent via Instagram, Big Wiz penned encouraging words to the Mavin Records signee while describing ...



News Credibility Score: 90%