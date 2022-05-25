I won’t eat – Mavin artiste, Magixx says after getting message from Wizkid

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
2
|
Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
3
|
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
4
|
No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu - Daily Trust,
5 hours ago
|
5
|
Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian,
1 day ago
|
6
|
Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video - Legit,
5 hours ago
|
7
|
Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
8
|
“I’m left with nobody, they wiped out my entire family” – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks - Naija Parrot,
8 hours ago
|
9
|
Cheque Slams The Headies For Snubbing Him Once Again - Too Xclusive,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
INEC to partner ICPC to prosecute candidates with forged academic credentials - Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago