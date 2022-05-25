Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
3 lucky Nigerian men catch big sailfish on Lagos sea worth over N500k in photos, may eat it if no one buys it
Legit
- Three lucky Nigerian men have caught a big sailfish on a Lagos sea worth over N500k. The sailfish is said to be the fastest fish in the world. They may eat it.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
Nigerian men catch world’s fastest fish worth over N600k but ate it with peppersoup
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian men catch world’s fastest fish worth over N600k but ate it with peppersoup
Lailas News:
Nigerian men catch world’s fastest fish worth over N600k but ate it with peppersoup
Naija on Point:
Nigerian men catch world’s fastest fish worth over N600k but ate it with peppersoup
More Picks
1
"If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu -
Daily Trust,
5 hours ago
5
Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
1 day ago
6
Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video -
Legit,
5 hours ago
7
Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
“I’m left with nobody, they wiped out my entire family” – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks -
Naija Parrot,
8 hours ago
9
Cheque Slams The Headies For Snubbing Him Once Again -
Too Xclusive,
16 hours ago
10
INEC to partner ICPC to prosecute candidates with forged academic credentials -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
