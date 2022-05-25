Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Young lady mourns her husband who died two weeks after their wedding (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to mourn her husband who reportedly died two weeks after their wedding.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Young lady mourns her husband who died two weeks after their wedding (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Young lady mourns her husband who died two weeks after their wedding (video)
Young lady mourns her husband who died two weeks after their wedding (video) Naija Parrot:
Young lady mourns her husband who died two weeks after their wedding (video)
“You Did Not Even Wait To See Our Unborn Child” – Lady Mourns Her Husband In Pains Who Died Two Weeks After Their Wedding (Video below) Edujandon:
“You Did Not Even Wait To See Our Unborn Child” – Lady Mourns Her Husband In Pains Who Died Two Weeks After Their Wedding (Video below)
Young Lady Mourns Her Husband Who Died Two Weeks After Their Wedding (Video) Tori News:
Young Lady Mourns Her Husband Who Died Two Weeks After Their Wedding (Video)


   More Picks
1 "If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu - Daily Trust, 5 hours ago
5 Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
6 Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 “I’m left with nobody, they wiped out my entire family” – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks - Naija Parrot, 8 hours ago
9 Cheque Slams The Headies For Snubbing Him Once Again - Too Xclusive, 16 hours ago
10 INEC to partner ICPC to prosecute candidates with forged academic credentials - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info