Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I’m left with nobody, they wiped out my entire family” – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks
News photo Naija Parrot  - The bereaved husband of a pregnant woman who was killed along with her four children by gunmen in Anambra state has spoken up.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m now left with nobody – Husband of woman killed with 4 kids by IPOB Daily Trust:
I’m now left with nobody – Husband of woman killed with 4 kids by IPOB
Fatima: Islamic group reacts to killing of pregnant Hausa woman, four children in Anambra Daily Post:
Fatima: Islamic group reacts to killing of pregnant Hausa woman, four children in Anambra
Hausa man narrates how gunmen killed wife, four children in Anambra The Street Journal:
Hausa man narrates how gunmen killed wife, four children in Anambra
Fatima: Fani-Kayode reacts to killing of pregnant woman, four children in South-East Nigerian Eye:
Fatima: Fani-Kayode reacts to killing of pregnant woman, four children in South-East
"I’m Now Left With Nobody Because They Have Wiped Out My Entire Family" - Husband Of Woman Killed With Four Children In Anambra Speaks (Details below) Edujandon:
"I’m Now Left With Nobody Because They Have Wiped Out My Entire Family" - Husband Of Woman Killed With Four Children In Anambra Speaks (Details below)
I’m now left with nobody – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks Within Nigeria:
I’m now left with nobody – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks
Husband of Pregnant Woman Killed by Terrorists in Anambra Shares Horrible Experience Newsmakers:
Husband of Pregnant Woman Killed by Terrorists in Anambra Shares Horrible Experience
They Have Wiped Out My Entire Family – Husband Of Woman Killed With Four Children In Anambra Cries Out Tori News:
They Have Wiped Out My Entire Family – Husband Of Woman Killed With Four Children In Anambra Cries Out


   More Picks
1 Watch moment EFCC operatives broke into Senator Okorocha's residence through the ceiling before arresting him in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Regina Daniels reveals what Ned Nwoko did for his staff after winning the PDP Senatorial ticket in Delta - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
3 "If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Dr Philip Okwuada slumps after he lost House of Reps PDP primaries in Ika Delta State (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 24 hours ago
6 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu - Daily Trust, 3 hours ago
8 Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
9 Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Terrorists Release Another Video Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Including ‘Pakistan National’ - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info