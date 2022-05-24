Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'I'm alive' - Ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Tompolo reacts to death rumour
Daily Post  - Former Niger Delta militant leader, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo, has said he is hale and hearty.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rumoured death: Tompolo is alive, hale, hearty, says aide The Punch:
Rumoured death: Tompolo is alive, hale, hearty, says aide
‘I’m Alive’ – Tompolo Reacts To Death Rumour News Breakers:
‘I’m Alive’ – Tompolo Reacts To Death Rumour
Ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Tompolo dismisses death rumour Within Nigeria:
Ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Tompolo dismisses death rumour
‘I’m Alive’ – Tompolo Reacts To Death Rumour | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
‘I’m Alive’ – Tompolo Reacts To Death Rumour | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija News:
'I’m Hale And Hearty' – Ex-Niger Delta Militant Leader, Tompolo Says Amidst Death Rumours


   More Picks
1 Regina Daniels reveals what Ned Nwoko did for his staff after winning the PDP Senatorial ticket in Delta - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
2 18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 "If the marginalisation of Igbos continue we may not have a country" Singer Paul Play Dairo warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Dr Philip Okwuada slumps after he lost House of Reps PDP primaries in Ika Delta State (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Christian Association Condemns Killing Of Pregnant Northern Woman, Children In Anambra, Says It’s Injury To All - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
7 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 No going back on June 1 motorcycle ban in selected LG areas — Sanwo-Olu - Daily Trust, 2 hours ago
9 Nigerian govt activates passport tracking system, applicants can now monitor status online — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
10 Drama as ex-VP Namadi Sambo?s son allegedly asks delegates to return his money after he lost PDP ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info