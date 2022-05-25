Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"They made away with our 600k" - Man recalls how he and his friend were allegedly robbed at gunpoint by robbery suspect arrested in Bayelsa
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Facebook user, Ebi Willaims Sinte has narrated how he and his friend were allegedly robbed at gun point by one of the suspected armed robbers arrested in Bayelsa.

 

The suspec

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Nemesis has caught up with you” – Man recalls how his N600k was stolen at gunpoint by robbery suspect arrested in Bayelsa Yaba Left Online:
“Nemesis has caught up with you” – Man recalls how his N600k was stolen at gunpoint by robbery suspect arrested in Bayelsa
“Nemesis has caught up with you” – Man recalls how his N600k was stolen at gunpoint by robbery suspect arrested in Bayelsa Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Nemesis has caught up with you” – Man recalls how his N600k was stolen at gunpoint by robbery suspect arrested in Bayelsa
“Nemesis has caught up with you” – Man recalls how his N600k was stolen at gunpoint by robbery suspect arrested in Bayelsa The Dabigal Blog:
“Nemesis has caught up with you” – Man recalls how his N600k was stolen at gunpoint by robbery suspect arrested in Bayelsa
“Nemesis has caught up with you” – Man recalls how his N600k was stolen at gunpoint by robbery suspect arrested in Bayelsa Naija Parrot:
“Nemesis has caught up with you” – Man recalls how his N600k was stolen at gunpoint by robbery suspect arrested in Bayelsa
Nemesis Has Caught Up With Him - Man Recalls How He And His Friend Were Allegedly Robbed At Gunpoint By Suspect Apprehended In Bayelsa Tori News:
Nemesis Has Caught Up With Him - Man Recalls How He And His Friend Were Allegedly Robbed At Gunpoint By Suspect Apprehended In Bayelsa


   More Picks
1 Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Everyone using Odogwu name must pay me for it: Burna Boy declares in video - Legit, 12 hours ago
3 IPOB cancels Thursday?s sit-at-home order in South-East - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of the season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 “I’m left with nobody, they wiped out my entire family” – Husband of woman killed with four children in Anambra speaks - Naija Parrot, 16 hours ago
6 Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-elected to lead the World Health Organization - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Former Zamfara Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau Withdraws From Guber Race - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
8 Roma vs Feyenoord: Europa Conference League final prediction, kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h – how to watch in Nigeria - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Court Adjourns Trial Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu To June 28 - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 Naira value appreciates by 1.3% against US dollar as forex supply rises - Ripples Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info