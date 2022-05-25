Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Former Zamfara Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau Withdraws From Guber Race
Channels Television  - Ahead of the gubernatorial primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the immediate past Deputy Governor of Zamfara State Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau has stepped down from the race.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

